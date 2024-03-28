Army Declares Professor, Woman, 6 Others Wanted Over Killing Of 17  Soldiers In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The military high command on Thursday morning declared eight persons wanted in connection with the killing of 17 soldiers and officers in Okuama Community of Delta State.

Among those declared wanted include a professor, Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur; a woman, Mrs Igoli Ebi; Reuben Baru; Akata Malawa David and four other persons.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a Major-General, who disclosed this at an ongoing press briefing at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said no bounty was placed on the wanted persons.

Buba called on the stakeholders and traditional rulers across the country particularly in the Niger Delta to help the military in fishing out those who had been declared wanted.

Daily Trust had reported how the troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State were surrounded by some youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March, 2024 while on peace mission to Okuoma Community.

The incident, which occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between Okuoma and Okoloba communities both in Delta State had generated outrage nationwide.

The murdered officers were buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja on Wednesday. The burial was attended by President Bola Tinubu and other top government functionaries.

