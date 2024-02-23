Army Arrest 900 People In Asaba, Environs Who Have No Proof Of Residence In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Army has arrested about 900 people living in Asaba and environs, who have no proof of residence in Delta State.

The Commander of 63 Brigade Headquarters in Asaba, Delta State, Brigadier General Vitus Unachukwu, disclosed this when the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, visited him.

He said pictures of those arrested were taken, after which they were profiled and made to understand that they were being watched.

Unachukwu noted that according to the law, nobody has a right to restrict any Nigerian from moving from one part of the country to the other. Notwithstanding, “we took copious notice of the number of people coming into Asaba, and we are working with all other security agencies to keep an eye on them. The army is doing so much to keep our citizens safe.”

While soliciting useful information to help clean up the society, Unachukwu assured of the army’s readiness “to work and take action 24 hours daily, once our eyes and attention are drawn to any suspicious character”.

He said: “We are ready to arrest and hand over such people to relevant agencies that have prosecutorial power, and we will welcome your partnership in that regard.”

The commander also hinted that the Nigerian Army has declared war against crude oil thieves and other criminal elements sabotaging the nation’s economy. He maintained that the mandate of the Nigerian Army is to protect the assets of federal and state governments, especially oil facilities, and “stop economic saboteurs”.

He said the Nigerian Army is not oblivious of the danger crude oil theft portends for the country; hence, the media should be at the forefront of helping it to achieve this mandate.

“We are determined to ensure that not one drop of crude oil revenue will go to any oil thief. So, we crave your indulgence to help us with any information you have, to stamp out this scourge in the Niger Delta region,” he added.

The NUJ council chairman, Churchill Oyowe, expressed concern over the large number of people said to be without known residency, particularly in the state capital.

He commended the Nigerian Army, saying: “We know the current insurgency in the country and the price some of your men have paid. We know that you are having an upper hand; that is why we still exist as a country.”

Guardian-Nigeria

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

.