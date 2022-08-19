APC, PDP Bigwigs Trade Words Over Development In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Omeni Sobotie, has boasted that the party will cut short the lifespan of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state through the 2023 general elections.

PDP has held sway in the state since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999 through James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa.

Sobotie told journalists in Asaba, yesterday, that PDP ruined the state; hence, it should leave the stage for a credible party to take over the government.

According to him, the signs are there that PDP did not provide the necessary democratic dividends to Deltans in its over 20 years reign, and should therefore not remain in power.

His words: “No man remains in power in perpetuity; even the Bible records that riches are not forever, neither does the crown endorse to all generations. That means PDP’s reign in Delta is coming to an end one day and that day is next year.

“The signs are there for us to see; even the blind knows that PDP’s days are numbered. We are taking over the state next year.”

Countering the APC, the Chairman, De Wayles Group of Companies, Chief Wayles Egukawhore, said PDP has done enough for the state.

He, therefore, urged Deltans to retain the party in power, against all odds, for more democratic dividends.

While applauding the party’s past leaders for putting smiles on faces of the people, he commended Governor Okowa for selfless services to the state.

“Your selfless service to God and humanity has bestowed God’s special grace on you and he has consistently promoted you from glory to glory.”

Also, the Anglican Bishop, Diocese of Western Izon, Patani Local Council, Victor Okporu, urged the political class to serve Nigerians with the fear of God as the 2023 general election draws nearer.

Bishop Okporu told politicians to always humble themselves like children, have good intention towards their fellow beings and reconcile with everyone that has offended them, in order to be acceptable to God.

“There is need for politicians to share love, imbibe the spirit of service to humanity and the principle of live and let live,” he added.

Guardian