Aniagwu Debunks Report Of Appealing To  E.K. Clark To Drop Allegations Against Okowa

LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-During an interview with TVC News, Charles Aniagwu, the former Commissioner for Information, stated that they did not send anybody to beg Sir Edwin Clark, pointing out that nobody sent anybody to him. He made the statement in reaction to the elder statesman’s comment, claiming that people are appealing to him to let Ifeanyi Okowa go by dropping all his allegations against him.

Aniagwu stated that the stories that the elder statesman told were not original to him and that he was progressing in error. He further stated that they’re yet to approach the elder statesman to tell him this because they want to address the issues first.

According to him, “So, we’ll want to plead with him as our father; let him know that he has the responsibility to guide all of us. And secondly, to let you know that we never sent anybody to beg him because he was claiming that they sent people to him, nobody sent anybody to him. We were only reminding him that it is good to guide all of us right.”

When asked to explain why they haven’t approached him to explain all of this to him, he said, “Well, that is not going to be out of place, but you know, when you’re passing a particular farm road and you come across two trees on top of each other, blocking your way, the first thing is to remove the one on top because if you don’t remove the one on top, you’re not likely going to have access to the one below so that you can now have your way to the destination.”

