Angry Youths Bar Elumelu From Entering Their Community Over ‘Non-Performance’

LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ward-to-Ward campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta North Senatorial District on Tuesday was prevented by angry youths of Oko Community who said the politicians only make fake political promises.

The youths in their numbers prevented especially the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, from entering the community over failure to address community challenges as a lawmaker over the years.

It took the effort of the senatorial candidate, Ned Nwoko, after hours to calm the nerves of unrepentant youths.

The youths who reluctantly listened to Nwoko lamented the difficulties the community had faced over the years.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the youth leader said the community is tired of fake promises from politicians.

“Since 1999, PDP had been coming here to campaign but after elections they never remember Oko community. No road, no electricity among others social amenities.

“We have been voting for this PDP in all elections but nothing to show for it. Elumelu had been coming and making fake promises.

“And he is coming again to deceive us for fourth time, that’s our anger and we don’t want such promises again,” the youth leader said.

The youths however, compelled Elumelu and others to go to the community shrine for an oath that they will address the community’s plight, especially the roads, if elected.

Meanwhile, Nwoko assured the community that roads from Oko to Ndokwa East all the way through Isoko to Warri would be done.

Nwoko also promised to address the flooding menace that had been ravaging the community on yearly basis.

Punch

