Angry Warri Youths Beat Masked Suspected Keke Robber To Death

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected commercial tricycle ( keke ) hoodlum, otherwise known as Awala boy, has allegedly been lynched to death by irate youths at Ginuwa Road in Otovwodo ( Agbassa ) area of Warri.

The lynched hoodlum was said to be a member of the Awala Boys believed to be terrorising the area in recent times.

An eye witness narrated that the said hoodlum and his members allegedly accosted a middle aged man and his girlfriend who were returning from a party ( groove ) at about 9pm in a nearby popular night club.

The eye witness narrated further that the Awala Boys forcefully demanded for the handset of the man and in the process his girl friend raised an alarm, calling for help from residents.

The young lady got a positive response from irate youths who came out in their numbers.

Sensing danger, two of the Awala Boys fled the scene in their tricycle, leaving their masked man behind to face the wrath of the irate youths who beat him merciless, leading to his death.

The cut to size gun that was allegedly found in his possession was placed on top of his corpse by the irate youths.

It was gathered that the corpse of the hoodlum was removed by the police.

However when contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO ), Delta State Police Command in Asaba , DSP Bright Edafe, said that he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

Delta Bulletin