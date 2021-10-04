Angry Warri Mob Seizes Suspected Robber From Vigilante, Sets Him Ablaze

Share This





















The tricycle with registration No FHR 600 QF was allegedly snatched by four armed gang at Hausa quarters and were heading towards Delta line Warri/Sapele road Warri. Police deployed Rapid response team of the Division to go after them.Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe said, “The team on sighting the hoodlums around Warri gave them a hot chase and in the process, one of the suspects named Efe David ‘m’ age 22 years jumped down from the tricycle and was arrested while the other three escaped with the tricycle.“Information was quickly disseminated to other Divisions and vigilantes which fortunately led to the arrest of one of them by vigilante with the snatched tricycle while two of the robbers escaped.“The Vigilantes were over powered by irate mob who delivered instant jungle justice on the suspect. The tricycle, cut to size double barrel gun with two live cartridges and some suspected stolen pieces of gold plated jewelries were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”