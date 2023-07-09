Angry Mob Sets Suspected Phone Thief Ablaze In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A mob reportedly set a suspected phone thief ablaze as two others escaped from the scene in Delta State on Friday.

The incident occurred at Eburu junction by Eboh road in Okumagba layout, Warri South Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the suspect and two others had accosted a young man with the intention of forcefully collecting his phone from him.

The young man, in his bravado, resisted their moves.

Provoked by the resistance from the young man, one of the criminals shot, but the bullet could not pierce him.

Quickly, two of the criminals escaped for fear of being killed, but the deceased was unlucky as the mob set him ablaze with used motor tyres after the victim raised the alarm.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

Dailypost