American-Based Lady, Gospel Musician Sammie Okposo In Pregnancy Tangle

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An American lady, based in Texas, known as African Doll, has accused Sammie Okposo of impregnating and abandoning her. The lady decided to talk to a YouTuber, Obodo Naija TV about her predicament.

According to the lady, she met Sammie in America when he went to perform. According to African Doll, they messed around during his visit to America. And after this, she discovered she was pregnant and told Sammie about it but he told her to abort it.

In response to this accusation, Sammie called on the show to tell the anchor that he would be back to tell his own side of the story. During his conversation with the anchor, he admitted to knowing the lady, adding that they met last year.

He also added that when the baby is born there would be a DNA test. Sammie Okposo is yet to respond to this accusation on his social media page.

Daily Independent