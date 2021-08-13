Amazing Historical Movies You Should Watch

Share This























Movies are loved by many people because they are a source of entertainment. Therefore, if you're looking for the best historical movies to watch, read this article and find out more.

Unbroken (2014)

This movie follows the story of a former Olympian named Louis Zamperini. In this movie, Louis survived in a raft after his plane had crashed. His plane had crashed into the Pacific Ocean during World War II.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Furthermore, this movie is about a group of seven Vietnam protesters. These protesters were being charged by the federal government to be attempting to incite riots. They were said to have done this at the Democratic National Convention that took place in 1968.

Sufragette (2015)

This is another best historical movie that covers the suffragette protests that happened in 1912. The movie follows the story of a laundry worker named Maud Watts who was inspired to join in the fight for equality. However, she is faced with some challenges that could put her life and the lives of her family at risk.

Dark Waters (2019)

This historical movie is about an environmental attorney named Robert Bilott. Bilott filed a Lawsuit against DuPont in 2001 on behalf of people after their water supply was contaminated.

The Revenant (2015)

This is another best historical movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio. In this movie, DiCaprio portrays the character of a man named Hugh Glass. Glass gets attacked by a bear while he was hunting and then left for dead by his crew.

In conclusion, these are some of the best historical movies you should watch. If you haven't watched these movies, make sure you give yourself time to do so.