Alleged Neglect: Protesting Isoko Community Youths Shut Down Ughelli/ Asaba Expressway

LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Youths of Ovrode community in Isoko council of Delta State, yesterday, shut down Ughelli/Asaba expressway while protesting alleged neglect of their communities by both state and Federal Governments.

The protesters, including women, carried placards of different inscriptions such as: “We are neglected and abandoned in Ovrode community”, “Federal and state governments should come to Ovrode’s Aid,” “Ovrode is bleeding, come to our rescue,” “No government presence in Ovrode,” among others.

The President General of Ovrode, Mr. Felix Efedhoma, said, while addressing journalists, that “Ovrode as an oil-producing community, since 1963, has no federal or state projects.

He said; “Ovrode community has no primary healthcare centre and pipe-borne water system. It has dilapidated primary, secondary schools and poor road network within the community.”

He said that despite promises by members representing Isoko North Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly to channel their grievances to the state government, they were yet to receive anything from government.

The Secretary General of Ovrode community, Jerry Akibe, said: “In this 21st century, we, the people of Ovrode community still drink well and stream water. No state or Federal Government’s project in the community.

