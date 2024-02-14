Alleged N2.46m Extortion: Delta CP Removes Abraka  DCO 2, Queries Officer

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the reported case of extortion of the sum of Two Million, four hundred and sixty-five thousand naira (#2,465,000) by the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO 2 Abraka Division. The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi on receipt of this disturbing report directed the DPO Abraka to report at the headquarters alongside the DCO 2 SP Ibrahim Ishaku.

The CP after getting brief of the disturbing incident immediately ordered the removal of the DCO 2 SP Ibrahim Ishaku with immediate effect and the officer issued a query for misconduct.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abiniwonda reiterates that the Command under his watch will deal decisively with any recalcitrant officer who carries out any form of misconduct, extortion, or incivility to members of the public and assures the public of the readiness of the Command under his watch to deal decisively with any erring officer while hoping that this will serve a deterrent to others.

He assures members of the public that no officer found wanting will be spared noting that serving the people of Delta state with honesty and strict adherence to their human rights remains a top priority of the Command.

For Complaints, members of the public can reach the command through the Command control room at 0803 668 4974 or Social media handles Twitter : @DeltaPoliceNg Instagram: @pprodelta, Facebook: Nigeria Police Force Delta State Or the PPRO on Twitter via @Brightgoldenboy

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com