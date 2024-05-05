Alleged Land Fraud And Forgery: Police Release Fred Ajudua On Bail

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Fred Ajudua, a famous city socialite who was arrested on allegations of land fraud and forgery, has been released on bail.

Ajudua’s lawyer, Lekan Ojo, disclosed that Ajudua was released to him and Senator Ned Nwoko on Saturday evening.

The senior lawyer, who said Ajudua was arrested on May 1, 2024, fumed that he was kept in custody by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force without being arraigned in court or released.

He added that as his counsel, he had to fly to Abuja to ensure the rights of his client were protected.

According to him, it is constitutionally wrong to detain a person for more than 48 hours without arraignment or releasing them on bail.

Ojo, however, debunked the reason why his client was arrested while explaining that the petitioner exaggerated and blew the dispute between himself and his client out of proportion.

He said the disagreement between Ajudua and the petitioner had nothing to do with land fraud or forged documents.

He explained that the arrest was over a land dispute that had no ties to forgery.

“Yes, Ajudua was arrested by the police but it has nothing to do with fraud or forgery or fake signatures on the land papers or any documents.

“The petitioner only exaggerated the situation. No documents were forged or anything.

“It is purely a land dispute and he’s been detained for four days now, which is against the 48-hour Constitution stipulated or allowed,” he said.

TheWill

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com