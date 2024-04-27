Alleged Failed Prophesy: Delta Pastor  Drags Member To Court  For Demanding Return Of His Lexus SUV

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Dr. David Emmanuel Ovie, the Head Pastor and General Overseer of the God in Action Liberation Mission has slammed a five hundred million naira (N500 million) suit on one of his church members who demanded the return of his SUV from the church after an alleged failed prophecy.

SaharaReporters gathered the church member identified as Temitope Monday Diamond gave his Lexus RX330 to the church after a prophecy.

Temitope told SaharaReporters that the pastor of the church at Okuokoko in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State asked him to sacrifice his most precious property so that things could work well for him financially.

He said, “This pastor told me to sacrifice my most precious property so that things will be working well for me financially which I did by sacrificing my vehicle, Lexus RX330.

“After four months and things had not picked up as he said, my wife called him to know what was happening but he got angry and told me that my wife was rude and that he wanted to refund the money he got when he sold the vehicle – which is N4 million.

“We have been waiting for him to send the money since around December and January but he had refused to do so. We called and texted him but no response, we had to go to the church with a few friends and two soldiers who were not armed, just to accompany us (for security purposes).

“He called the youths of the community to beat us up before handing us over to Ebrumede police station. When we got there, we were detained. We later got bailed with N200,000 before the Divisional Police Officer could hear from us. The DPO called us to his office and we narrated everything to him as the pastor lied to him that we were kidnappers.

“The DPO judged the case in our favour and demanded that the car be refunded or he should pay the N4 million he made from selling the car. He agreed that he would be paying one million naira every week in February so that by month’s end, he would finish paying the money.

“By the second week of March, he still hadn’t paid a penny. Then the IPO in charge of the case called to tell us that the lawyer was pleading on his behalf and that he would be paying one million naira every month end. Then I got angry and said if he (the pastor) wanted to stress me over the money, he should return my car for breaching the agreement we had at the DPO’s office.

“We later heard that he filed a suit against us at Orerokpe High Court. The court was to sit on Monday, April 15 but was adjourned to May 10.

“The lawsuit says he is suing us for N500 million for coming to his church with an army and that the car cannot be returned because it had been sold. And that we are using police from Asaba to threaten him and his members, which is false.”

However, in a court document obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday signed by one Ogedengbe, the Applicant (General Overseer) alleged that he was arrested and detained on January 21, which Temitope said was the same day he and his friends stormed the church to ask for the N4 million he had promised to send.

The respondents in the document are Temitope Monday Diamond as the 1st respondent; Divisional Police Officer, Ebrumede Police Station, Delta State as 2nd respondent and the Commissioner of Police in Delta State as 3rd respondent.

The relief sought by the applicant reads in part, “A declaration that the arrest and detention of the applicant on the 21st day of January, 2024 by officers of the 3rd Respondent attached to the office of the 2nd respondent at the behest of the 1st Respondent is a gross violation of the applicant right to personal liberty guaranteed under section 35 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“A declaration that the threatened arrest of the applicant by officers of the 3rd respondent at the instance of the 1st respondent over demand for the return of a car donation made to the God in Action Liberation Mission is a threatened violation of the applicant’s right to personal liberty guaranteed by section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The sum of five hundred million naira (N500, 000,000.00 only as damages.”

When contacted by SaharaReporters to hear his version of the story, the cleric said, “What I can tell you is that the matter is in court. I charged the matter to court because they came into the church with thugs and started fighting me and trying to harm me.

“It was during a live service in the middle of a wedding; that was when my members started fighting them.

“They came with weapons; knife and battle axe. One of them came with a gun as I was told. We handed them over to the community chairman while he took them to the police station.”

When asked whether he was arrested and detained by the police on January 21 as claimed in the court document, he said, “My lawyer asked me not to answer any further questions.”

“I don’t know what the constitution says, I only know the bible,” he added.

