Alleged Discrepancies In Form: PDP Chieftains Warns Against Fielding Oborevwori For Gov

LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Delta State have warned the party against fielding the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as its candidate for the 2023 governorship poll.

The trio – Augustine Oritsasrfunsaho, Kanabar Duke and Osigidi Amos— claimed that they are discrepancies in the names contained in documents submitted by Oborevwori to the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

The allegation by Oritsasrfunsaho, Duke and Amos is contained in an April 26 letter to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu.

The letter by their lawyer, B.O. Ojumah of Pristinus LP, reads in part: “Our clients are aware that many persons have expressed their interest in and desire to contest for various offices in the state, including the office of the governor.

“One of such persons is Rt. Honourable Oborevwori Francis Orohwedor Sheriff. This

is the name he stated/bears in INEC form CF 001 he presented to the party and to INEC on another occasion when he contested for the seat in the state House of Assembly.

“Our clients stumbled on other documents he attached to the said form and scrutiny of these documents reveals that Rt. Hon. Sheriff is not qualified to contest the election.

“This is due to the obvious inconsistencies in the names in the documents.”

They claimed that Oborevwori’s name ”transforms from one form to another,”, adding that for the Master’s Degree Certificate issued by the Delta State University, Abraka, “the name on it is at variance with the one in the said form 001.

The Nation