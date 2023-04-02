Alleged Anti-Party: Delta PDP Expels Two Okowa’s Aide, Seven Others In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has expelled some chieftains of the party over allegations of anti-party activities.

The party announced this in a statement jointly signed by the Ward 10 (Aladja) Chairman and the Publicity Secretary, Mr Anthony Owhe and Henry Ubuvwewerorose, respectively.

According to the statement, those expelled include Mr Tishene Daniel, Secretary of the Udu Local Education Authority; Andrew Gibse, Special Adviser to Governor Okowa; Hon. Chamber Sikogo, Senior Special Adviser to Governor Okowa, and Hon. Henry Egbine, a former councillor in the LGA.

Also expelled from other wards were Chief Ezekiel Owhe, Mr Moses Mogra, Endurance Onajite, Lucky and Andrew Aya.

“Having considered the anti-party activities played before and during the recent past Presidential/National Assembly cum Gubernatorial/State Assembly elections, the party deemed it fit to expel the affected members,” the statement said.

It urged the party faithful to remain united.

Nigerian Observer