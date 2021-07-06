Alleged Abuse Of Office: Ex-Delta Attorney General, Mrakpo SAN Award, Other Titles

Share This























LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The immediate former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Delta state, Peter Mrakpo, may be stripped of the award of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and other legal titles if found wanting by the body of benches (Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee) investigating him for alleged misconduct and abuse of office, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Our correspondent gathered that one Mike Chukwuka .N. had made some allegations against Mrakpo in a petition to Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The petition is centred on alleged misconduct and abuse of office.

It was gathered that the former attorney general has not been able to defend the allegations before the committee.

A bulletin by the committee, sighted by SaharaReporters, shows that Mrakpo with case number BB/LPDC/319/2020 is to appear before it on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, for defence at the Court of Appeal headquarters, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja.

And to those expected to appear before the Committee, it said, “In the event that you fail to attend, the committee may hear and determine the petition in your absence and make the necessary orders in accordance with the provisions of the legal practitioners Act.”

Sources confirmed to our correspondent that the embattled ex-Attorney General, who had in a political meeting of Delta Central declared his ambition to contest for governor in 2023, will be defending himself before the committee.

When contacted on the issue, Mrakpo did not answer calls to his mobile line or reply to messages sent to him at the time of filing this report.

