Akpodiete Congratulates Dr Otivere Igbuzor At 58

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Human right Lawyer and APC Chieftain, Barr. Christmas Akpodiete congratulates Dr Itivere Igbuzor as he celebrates his 58th birthday today.

Akpodiete in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com prayed God to continue to bless, protect and guide the great man of God and political aide to the Nigeria Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as he marks his 58th birthday.

“I wish you Happy Birthday to Dr. Otive Igbuzor. He is an excellent leader, focused and has passion for leadership, development and the things that pertain to the Kingdom of God. He continues to motivate anyone in His circle.

“May God almighty satisfy you with long life ,great health and supernatural open doors. I celebrate God’s Grace upon your life sir.

“I facilitates with you as a leader , mentor , philanthropist, pharmacist , role model , trailblazer, pastor and a political actor.

“Dr Otive Igbuzor, on the special occasion of your birth, I wish you more years to come , divine health, fresh grace , fresh anointing from glory to glory and strength to strength in Jesus Name AMEN . Congratulations sir and happy birthday,” the statement read.