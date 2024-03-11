Akpabio’s Attack On Fubara During Wigwe’s Funeral Uncalled For-Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and for Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has stated that Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio political attack on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State during the funeral ceremony of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and first son, Chizzy is uncalled for.

Recall that while referring to the struggles by politicians to grab power, Governor Fubara, while delivering his tribute at the burial said, “What’s all these struggles about? You want to kill, bury, what’s it all about?”

Responding to the governor, Akpabio said, “What’s the struggle about? I will answer you. In 2006, I wanted to be deputy governor. The then deputy governor invited me and said this office has no money. There’s nothing in it. I don’t know why you still insist on removing me from here and taking over

“So, a woman who went with me said ‘your excellency, then don’t wait for impeachment, just resign if there’s nothing in it. And I said ‘it’s true; that’s why I want it. You’re too big for it’. So, Mr Fubara if there’s nothing in the struggle. don’t struggle.”

Reacting to Senate Speaker’s attack on Rivers State Governor in a telephone chat with our correspondent, Onuesoke said it is amazing that at such an event where people were crying over the demised of a man who is even far younger than him, instead of being empathetic, Akpabio chooses to play politics with the pains that the family of Hubert Wigwe, his wife and son were going through on account of their sudden death.

“Why must our politicians turn every event to politics? In my opinion, the response from Akpabio wasn’t necessary. In a scene and time like that of the Wigwes’ funeral, people are expected to think back, check their present standing and with their reflections they may cease partaking in ungodliness if he or she has before then mesh with such,” he stated.

He wondered that despite the mournful atmosphere pertaining the three lifeless Wigwes lying before every one, Akpabio still dived into politics.

According to Onuesoke, Fubara statement to the political class was related to the burial, but Akpabio’s replay was to attack him politically.

“Fubara was right by saying that everyone will equally come to dust like Wigwe and nothing is worth the struggle that ends one day. This statement was related to the burial. But Akpbio responded politically by attacking Fubara.

“If I may ask, what concern funeral service with political attack. Was he there to commission project politically or to sympathise with the deceased family?” he asked.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com