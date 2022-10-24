Ailing Ex-Super Eagles Player, Henry Nwosu Begs For Help In Order To Stay Alive

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Super Eagles midfielder, Henry Nwosu, says he needs help to stay alive after being diagnosed with an undisclosed terminal ailment, The PUNCH reports.

Our correspondent learnt Nwosu, a member of Nigeria’s first title winning African Cup of Nations squad in 1980, is currently receiving treatment at the Asaba Specialist hospital in Delta State.

The 59-year-old, who is being taken care of at the hospital by his two sisters, told The PUNCH he was battling to stay alive, having spent all his fortune in the process.

“I can’t say anything now about my ailment until next week, as the results of some of the tests I underwent have not been brought to me,” Nwosu told The PUNCH.

“Some people have sent me money to help the process, which I appreciate so much. Today (Sunday), someone from an All-Star club I belong to in Lagos sent me N100,000, while another sent me N50,000, which I appreciate. I need all the help I can now to stay alive.

“I know how much I have spent here at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, it has not been easy.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Task Force of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigerian, Harrison Jalla, made a passionate plea to the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of and the President, Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, to come to the aid of the Nigerian legend.

“Nwosu, who meritoriously served Nigeria in the 1980s and 1990s, is down with an ailment that requires urgent medical attention,” Jalla said in a statement made available to The PUNCH on Sunday.

“The situation requires urgent medical attention. This is a clarion call to the NFF, Minister of Sports, the government of Imo State and all Nigerians of goodwill to rally round Nwosu to save his life.

“He was a delight to watch in his days at the defunct New Nigerian Bank, ACB, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and the Eagles.

“Nwosu is a living legend. This is one of the reasons why PFAN must get its proper representations in NFF, with its collective bargaining agreement in place to run its welfare programmes for current and retired footballers as an independent organisation.”

Punch