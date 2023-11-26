Ahon Celebrates Oborevwori’s Appeal Court Victory,  Says, “ Its My Perfect Birthday Gift From God”

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor, Sir Fetus Ahon has said that the Court of Appeal judgement which validated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state confirmed the judiciary still remained the hope of the common man.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday night, Ahon described the judgement which coincided with his (Ahon) birthday anniversary as a perfect gift from God.

He said: “This victory and of course all the court victories that have been recorded by our Governor is a clear testament to the fact that he is a man carefully chosen by God to govern and take our state to the next level.

“This Court of Appeal affirmation of the mandate freely given to him by Deltans is a victory for all Deltans and all lovers of democracy not just a victory for the PDP family alone. That it shows and confirm that the judiciary still remains the hope of the common man.

“The Governor is a man of the people who has already started fulfilling his campaign promise that he will be a governor for all Deltans. He is determined to build on the achievements of his predecessor to move the state forward.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is a man with a large heart and compassion. l call on all those of opposition parties to give him their unflinching support in his quest to make the state a model for others to follow.

“For me, this appeal court victory that came on the same day of my birthday anniversary is not only a birthday gift, but a perfect gift from God.”

IIndependent

