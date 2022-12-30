Aggrieved Delta PDP Founding Chieftain, Faith Majemite Dumps Party

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The immediate past chairman of Ethiope East local government chairman, Chief Faith Majemite has resigned her PDP membership over an alleged ill treatment of her supporters.

The two time local government chairman and 2022 House of Assembly aspirant for Ethiope East Constituency in her resignations letter to the Ethiope East party chairman Hon. Felix Erhimedafe, she stated that she left the party due to leadership impunity and hostile plots against her thronging supporters.

“I have decided to end my affiliation with a party in order to better serve my thronging supporters in my ward, Local Government, State, Country, and around the world,” the letter reads in part.

RESIGNATION FROM THE PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP).

This is to inform you effective today, 28th December 2022, I hereby cease to be a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) due to the heinous leadership impunity, hostile plots against my thronging supporters, and I no longer find the values, ethics, and ideology of the party’s founding Fathers.

Therefore in order to better serve my thronging supporters in my ward, Local Government, State, Country, and around the world, I have decided to end my affiliation with a party that has negative intentions for us.

Efforts to contact, Hon Chief Faith Majemite was not successful as calls to her line were not connected and Whatsapp message sent to her was not replied as at the time of this report.