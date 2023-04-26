Age Long Consultation Of Oracle To Pick Successor No More Reliable-Delta Monarch

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ovie of Uvwie, Dr Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, has disclosed that the age-long consultation of the oracle to pick a successor for the throne has been phased out because the system is no longer reliable.

This is just as the monarch announced plans by his palace to work closely with the Uvwie Local Government Area to acquire land and build an ultra-modern cemetery in his kingdom.

The Ovie said this at the end of his 15th coronation anniversary held at his palace in Effurun.

He revealed that the cemetery will be privately managed.

“Knowing the reality that Uvwie is now an urbanised area, the challenge of burial place poses some challenges, especially with non-indigenes living among us.

“It is in this regard that we have set targets for ourselves in the next few years to ensure that a proper burial ground is built,” the Ovie said.

The Ovie, however, vowed that the Uvwie people are poised in reclaiming the Uvwie land occupied by the Nigerian Army, stating that the original purpose for the acquisition had been defeated.

He accused the army of selling off the land to private developers, stating that the community will use all legal and political means to reclaim the land.

The monarch further revealed that the law regulating the succession to the throne in the kingdom had been regulated.

This, according to the monarch, was to remove unnecessary controversial clauses that cause delay in succession.

An example, according to the traditional ruler, is to remove consultation of the oracle in picking a successor, saying that the practice is no longer reliable.

He revealed further that the period of regency had been reduced from three years to six months.

The monarch, after explaining some obstacles in his 15 years’ journey on the throne, thanked God for the achievements that the Uvwie Kingdom had recorded.

The monarch appealed to his people, neighbours and friends to put aside grievances and cooperate with him to achieve the common goal of a better and peaceful Uvwie Kingdom.

He thanked the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his administration for the support the kingdom had enjoyed from his office in the past years, not forgetting the recently constructed Effurun Technical College, Effurun and his role in the completion of the Uvwie palace.

Tribune