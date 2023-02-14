Agbor Vigilantes Arrest Suspected Burgalary While Conveying Stolen Goods In Wheelbarrows

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Men of the Agbor Gha-Ihun Vigilante group have nabbed a suspected criminal who specialises in breaking into shops and houses in Ime-Obi Community and it environs in the locality.

The suspect met his waterloo when the vigilante group ran into him while on patrol in the early hours of the day with some beverages and other items in a wheelbarrow.

He confessed to have broken into a shop in Ime-Community where he had a field day before he was apprehended by the security operatives.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of Agbor Gha-Ihun Vigilante, Comr. Monday Kiyem, said they caught the suspect at about 4am while he was moving the items fully loaded in a wheelbarrow to a neighbouring communities at Ogan in Edo State.

According to him, “when we asked him how he got the items, he lied that the they belonged to him, but his lies were uncovered as we went round Ime-Obi Agbor to discover the store he burgled.

“After some investigation, we were able to reach the owner of the store who also confirmed that the items belong to her, coupled with the evidence showing that the store was burgled same night.”

Continuing, Comr. Kiyem revealed that they had arrested the suspect more than four times and handed over to men of the Nigerian Police.

“After regaining his freedom, he will go back to commit same crime. That is why we are urging relevant authorities to take appropriate measures against the unrepentant burglar,” he stated.

Delta Bulletin