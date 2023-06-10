1 2 3 4 5
Agbor Professional Business Group Frown At Tinubu’s  Suspension Of Emefiele

TINUBU AND EMEFIELE

LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Agbor Professionals Business Group has condemned the suspension of the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, saying that this will not help stabilize our financial sector.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Mr.Tony Ugbejie, the group noted that this is becoming a pattern as the last CBN governor (Sanusi Lamido) did not finish his tenure.

“This can make foreign investors not have so much faith in our economy.

“We believe this is a case of witch hunting, so we call on the government to do their investigation without resulting in unnecessary highhandedness.

“We call on our people to remain calm, assuring them that Emefiele will come clean.

