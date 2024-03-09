Agbon Clan Stands Still As Tinubu, Oborevwori, Dafinone, Ogboru Storm Kokori’s Funeral

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ede Dafinone and Chief Great Ogboru, prominent Nigerians on Friday graced the burial ceremony of elder statesman and hero of Nigeria’s democracy, Chief Frank Kokori at Oviorie-Ovu, Ethiope East Local Local Government Area of Delta State.

The quiet Agbon clan stood still to give last respect and final rites to their illustrious son, Kokori who passed on December 7, 2023.

In his eulogy at the funeral held at St James’ Anglican Church Oviorie-Ovu, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, President Tinubu while condoling the government and people of Delta State and members of the Kokori family, described the late Labour leader and elder statesman as one of the foremost nationalists Nigeria had ever produced.

Represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Tinubu said: “Chief Frank Kokori is one of the foremost nationalists Nigeria has ever produced. He was a man of uncommon courage, a selfless leader who put the interest of Nigeria first before his personal interest.

“Kokori was a man of proven integrity and a democrat who fought the dreaded military regime for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

“Even when top leaders were afraid and running away, Kokori stood and was the voice of the voiceless people, he was the voice of the less privileged people and was the voice that was heard both locally and internationally.

“The legacies of your father cannot be surpassed by anybody because in life it is not when you die that matters but the legacies you left behind.

“Frank Kokori has left indelible marks in the history of this country and what is left for the children is to carry on with the baton.

“Kokori has done his own and it is left for the children to leverage on the outstanding legacies of their father to continue to render outstanding services to humanity.”

Earlier in his sermon, the Bishop of Warri Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Christian Ide who spoke extensively on ‘Hope’, said when life seems impossible, God brings eternal hope to those who believe in Him.

Bishop Ide whose text was taken from the Bible book of first Thessalonians, Chaper four, verses 13 to 18, harped on the need to be hopeful in God for a fulfilling and rewarding life, adding that without hope, people will give up in life.

The Anglican Bishop said the late Kokori was a devoted Christian who worshipped God until the last day of his life and commended Governor Oborevwori for identifying with the deceased despite being political adversaries.

Other dignitaries who graced the funeral ceremony include; Senator Ede Dafinone, Mr Ayodele Olawande Minister of State for Youth Development, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, President of Nigerian Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, Chief Great Ogboru, Comrade Joseph Akinlaja among others.

The late Chief Frank Kokori was Secretary General of NUPENG and spearheaded the June 12 struggle for the recognition of Chief MKO Abiola as winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

