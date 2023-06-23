Agbarha Warri Chief, Others Feared Dead In Boat Mishap

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Several people, including a Warri chief, have lost their lives in a fatal boat mishap at the Ughoton River in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

They were said to be returning from a burial ceremony in an Agbarha Warri riverine community of Ukpokiti when the speedy boat they boarded rammed into a concrete pillar of the Ughoton / Omadino Brigde.

The husband of a missing woman and father to their missing children survived the incident as he was said to have swam out of the river unhurt.

The bodies of the victims of the boat mishap were still missing as at the time of filing this report.

Details later….

Delta Bulletin