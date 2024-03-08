Agbah Felicitates Ohwovoriole On His Appointment As Commissioner Of Justice And Attorney General Of Delta State

Share This





















By Arierhi Etawarien, Ughelli

LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A chieftain of the ruling party in Delta State, the People Democratic Party (PDP), and a business tycoon, Mr. Tobore Alex Agbah has joined the rest of the Deltans to congratulate the newly appointed Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Delta State, Mr Ekemejero Ohwovoriole (SAN) for his well-deserved appointment by the state governor, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori.

Agbah, who addressed newsmen in Ughelli the administrative headquarters of Ughelli north local government area of Delta State, noted that the appointment came at the right time adding that Ohwovoriole’s appointment will bring about reformation in the Ministry of Justice of the state.

In his words, “His worth of experiences in the administration of the judiciary system and his years in the legal practice will speed and enhance justice delivery in the state.

Ohwovoriole’s appointment into the judiciary system of the state will revamp the Ministry of Justice of Delta State considering his legal luminary background and his antecedents in the judiciary system for the last years.

” I do not doubt in my mind he is the right square peg in a square hole, Governor Oborevwori has not made any mistake in appointing him as the Attorney General of the state”.

While thanking the state governor for appointing the right hands into the business of governance of the state to achieve his M.O.R.E AGENDA mantra, he said, the governor’s victory at the Supreme Court is a testament that Deltans massively voted him to be their governor in the last governorship election in the state.

Earlier, Agbah appealed to all Deltans to support the governor to bring the dividends of democracy to all Deltans as enshrined in his M.O.R.E Agenda.

