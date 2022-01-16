Again, Warri Community Leader Knocks Okowa Over Zero Development In Dibi Field

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Infuriated once again by the seeming nonchalance of Delta State Government towards the development of Dibi Field; comprising Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Usor and Saghara Communities in Warri North Local Government Area, the Chairman of Tisun Community Management Council, Prince David Odeli, has hit the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa afresh, sayin, “Since the inception of the Okowa led administration, there has been no single development project in Dibi Field, whereas it’s on record that the Federal Government has been consistently paying the 13% derivation to oil and gas producing states, particularly Delta” .

Recall that Prince Odeli had on Monday August 2, 2021, warned that people of Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Saghara and Usor Communities, under Dibi Field of the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited JV Operation in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, have exhausted their patience with the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration, as a result of perceived negligence in terms of infrastructural development.

In a statement issued in Warri, Delta State, Friday January 14, the foremost Warri North Community leader, who emphasized that people of Dibi Field can no longer live in an environment, where the bulk of their resources is being taken to develop other parts of the state, noted: “The 5.4km Tisun / Kolokolo link Road and Electrification projects, have been begging for construction for over twenty two years now, despite several budgets from the Delta State Government. No portable water in all of these communities as we speak. The huge oil and gas exploration activities, is sinking and washing away Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Saghara and Usor Communities. We are highly disappointed with the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for not considering the welfare of our people and the environmental degradation of our communities, in-spite of our huge economic contribution to State.

“Since 2015, when Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa assumed duty as Delta State Governor, clearing of creeks in the aforesaid communities, have been denied by the Delta State Government. The jetty in Eghoro has been abandoned, the canalization of Tisun/Kolokolo and Pilling, have remained unattended to. We are highly disappointed by the level of neglect and deprivation of our communities”, Odeli, reiterated in palpable frustration.

