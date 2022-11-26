Again, Tinubu Gaffe, Says Omo-Agege Will Be ‘Niger Delta’ State Governor (Watch Video)

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, has said that deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, will be governor of “Niger Delta State.”

He made the gaffe while speaking in Oporoza, Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State on Friday.

In a video, while acknowledging dignitaries in the audience, Tinubu said, “I equally recognise today the deputy senate president currently and he will be the governor of Niger Delta State.”

The Niger Delta region is made up of nine coastal Southern Nigerian states, which include: all six states from the South South geopolitical zone, one state (Ondo) from South West geopolitical zone and two states (Abia and Imo) from South East geopolitical zone.

Recall that Tinubu recently while trying to justify his shunning of town hall and debates organised by media organisations in Owerri struggled to mutter an incoherent word, “Balabloo-blu-bulava.”

He incoherently said, “a town hall, different from “balabloo-blu-bulava”, to the consternation of his listeners.

In October, Tinubu also committed another blunder while speaking at the 7th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest).

Speaking at the event, the APC flag bearer said Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, turned a “rotten situation to a bad one.”

“I am openly begging Governor El-Rufai not to run away from additional degrees like PhD or others. There are educated derelicts,” the former governor of Lagos had said.

“We are not going to let you run away. Your vision, creativity and resilience in turning a rotten situation to a bad one are necessary at this critical time and that is why we are here.”

Also early in November, while speaking at the APC presidential campaign flag-off held at the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, Tinubu who wanted to say ‘God bless APC’ committed a blunder as he ended up saying ‘God bless PD” before correcting himself.

“God bless Nigeria, God bless PD, APC,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as other party stalwarts were also at the event.

The incident sparked rumours that Tinubu who had just returned from London where he went to see his doctors might be suffering from dementia.

Saharareporters