Again, Delta State Wins Under-15 National Youth Games

LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Again, Delta state has emerged Champions of the National Youth Games (NYG) held inside spacious and prestigious University of Ilorin (Unilorin).

The week long sporting activities for athletes who are under-15 witnessed display of raw talents.

At the closing ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said, “Everything that has a beginning must have an end. It has been an awesome time of competition, bonding, making friends, building intimacy and developing healthy rivalries.

“Bringing the best young talents in Nigeria together and giving the platform to do what they love the most.”

Encouraging all participants, the Minister said: ” Medals may have been won and lost but the reality is that every young talent represented here is a winner, whether you have a medal around your neck or not.”

“As a Ministry, what we have seen here in the last few days have reinforced our belief that every effort put into grassroots sports development is a worthy investment and not a waste.

“Since its first edition was held in 2013, the National Youth Games has grown in leaps and bounds. This year 35 States participated in 34 sports.”

Some of the amazing athletes are: nine-year old Gift Torhile from FCT and 10 year old Wilson Bright from Delta.

Some of the outstanding gymnasts like Obiefuna Munachi, the 13 year old from FCT and Mustapha Oriyomi, another 13 year old from Delta.

Then, the amazing talents in Weightlifting like Florence Olarinoye from Lagos, Victory Okundia from Edo and Marvelous Chidirim from FCT and the special lad, Akinwowon Oladeji from Lagos, The deaf boy who won the 100m, 200m and 400m.

Top 10 on the medal table are Delta with 114 medals, Lagos with 72 medals, Bayelsa with 46 medals, Ogun with 45 medals Edo with 40 medals, FCT with 36 medals, Rivers had 33 medals, the Host state; Kwara grabbed 32 medals, Oyo with 31 medals and Ondo state with 30 medals among every other performing states.