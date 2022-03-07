1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Mar 7th, 2022

Activist, Omirhobo Bags Northern Nigeria Students Award, Advises Nigeria Youths To Seek Knowledge

 

Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo (r) receiving the award from the students leaders

LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-National Association Of Northern Nigeria Students (NANNS) on Friday honoured Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activists, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo  with  the excellence of Ahmadu Bello Sardauna  Platinum  award,  “Icon Of Hope/Humanitarian Services”.

The award was presented to him at Abuja on Friday was in recognition of his pursuit  of human right in the polity.  

Addressing the audience during the award presentation ceremony, Omirhobo urged Nigeria youths across the country to seek knowledge.

“ I am duty bound to advise  not only you  but all Nigerian youths whether from the North,  South , East or West and  all African youths.    I advise that you seek  knowledge.  Knowledge  they say is power . It is everything . Without it you can not  make it in life   . It is of vital importance and it is  absolutely necessary . It is the bed rock  of any foundation. Knowledge is the master key  to opening doors and unlocking your potentials . Unfortunately and regrettably  many of  you today over look the need  to seek knowledge.

“Without knowledge, you cannot know who you are, where you are and where you are going. Lack of knowledge have made many of you  lost your Africaness and identity . It is lack of knowledge that makes you ignorantly   castigate  your race and see Africa as primitive ,  backward,  unprogressive  and evil . It is your lack of knowledge that makes you hate your self . “You do not like your colour , your hair , the size and shape of your nose. Many of you take to bleaching ourselves,  wear fake   hairs , nails   and even  under go surgical  operation to have pointed nose . You,  demonize your ancestors , dislike your name ,  food , culture religion  and everything African,   leaving you empty,  foolish  and in a confused state .

“You must stop trying to be a white man , an Asian  or an Arab  because no matter how much  you try , you can never be like them and they will never accept you as theirs  when it matters most  . Be African, .no matter what . At all times be proud of your heritage.

“Don’t forget your history  . Always remember the four hundred years to slavery . Always remember how  your  ancestors where leaving peacefully in their land minding their business , with their own kind of government,  economy , medicine , law , trade ,  science,   arts , religion , culture etc  before they were hounded  down  like animals and taken  away as slaves via the trans Sahara and trans  Atlantic slave  trade routes  to foreign lands where they were made to work under poor , excruciating and inhuman conditions . Your ancestors were made to work to develop other peoples’ land and economy without pay  for four  hundred years. Your ancestors where considered as personal chattels,  like horse , cow , table , cats, dog , furniture, paintings, photographs, jewellery and where inherited by the family of their slave masters

“Don’t forget that  after the wasted four hundred  years of slavery  came another two hundred years  of  colonization  in which African was  bulkanised,  creating artificial boundaries amongst brothers  which is a major problem that we are facing today .  During this period our natural resources were looted and carted away  free of charge with nothing coming to us . The Europeans claimed that  they were  providing us with good government, civilization,   protection and good religion but we now know better that it is all about their selfish interest and survival.

“Knowledge will help you. deal with  the era of  neocolonialism where we find ourselves today after  decolonisation . The so called developed world  now controls Africa  from  their countries using our leaders and governments as their  puppets .  They portray us as poor  and   underdeveloped . They lie that we need help while in actual fact it is them that needs our  help  .  They need our  diamonds, sugar, salt, gold, iron, cobalt, uranium, copper, bauxite, silver, petroleum, and cocoa beans,  tropical timber and tropical fruit etc which they don’t have   They  exchange our mineral resources with their paper called dollar, euro ,  pound etc.

“They  take all our resources  without bringing  anything to the table but papers . Don’t ever let anybody tell you that Africa is poor because  it is false. It might interest you to know that    Rivers  State alone is by far richer than the  United Kingdom that colonised a lot of countries in Africa. The entire Europe is poor relatively to Africa . They use the tools of aid, loans and missionary through  their governments and Non Governmental Organizations   to deceive Africans and continue to keep Africans  under perpetual  bondage . With  knowledge  you will come to realise that  the reason why the so called developed  countries  cannot let Africa go is because of what they are benefitting from Africa.

“They need us for  their survival  and self preservation . They will  do any and  every thing to maintain the status quo by constant  brainwashing ,  killing ,  destroying ,  distabilizing ,    causing wars, instilling fear and  plaguing Africans with one disease or the other . Without Africa there will be darkness all over the world . Africa means light to the whole world. Without Africa there will be no raw materials for the industries in other parts of the world. Without Africa other parts of the world  may experience hunger   and starvation .

“To acquire knowledge is simple and almost free.  In our internet age you now have the whole world at your feet.  All you need  to do is carry out meticulous research and arrive at  a wise and acceptable position on practical every issue  . Another important means of acquiring knowledge is through reading of books on line and off line. Stop blaming your  governments for ensuring that you were not taught  history in your schools . Take steps to catch up  by studying hard on your own and develop yourself.

“It is only after you must have  acquired knowledge that you can then be in the right position and frame of mind to take your rightful place nationally , regionally , continentally  and internationally . I am looking forwards to seeing you as presidents  , governors , lawyer makers ,  judges , captains of industries and leaders  at  various bodies like the ECOWAS , AU and UN to make the necessary changes for our common good .

“ You don’t need violence to take over  and  even if it comes that  without knowledge you will end up being  Barbarians and savages which will be most unfortunate  and regrettably . You must participate in politics by    taking your   rightful place in the scheme of things. Be actively and positively involved in politics , taking  advantage of your  large numbers and energy.   You must eat, drink , sleep, dream, play and work politics . If you fail to do so , you will be edged out by other youths with negative interest and pursuit  because nature abhors vacuum.

“Put ethnicity and religion aside . Do  not ever look down on someone because he comes from a particular ethnic group or see your religion as superior to that of others .  Stop the blaming game .  It is now your turn to lead,  so go on to take and wear the mantle of leadership .You  must stop blaming your parents for your predicaments .Work the work  and not  talk  the work . Cooperate with each other , build bridges , organise and coordinate your selves . I observe that many  youths have failed to build relationships that cuts across religious and ethnic lines and this is a big problem that must be addressed .

“Trust yourselves because if you don’t  nobody will trust you .  It is sad that  you  have failed to put up common fronts and have allowed yourselves to be divided along selfish ,  tribal and religious lines  .

“You must have leaders because if you can’t lead yourselves  then you cannot lead others .You must  believe in yourselves because if you don’t no one will believe in you .  You must build your confidence and self worth  and  you must stop falling for the cheap black mail that you are  idle and lazy .

“You must be responsible and proactive  by operating  consciously understanding  that your actions affect others . Never drop the ball . Be focused  and push forward with firmness and sincerity of  purpose . Be consistent .  Keep your eyes on the prize . Support each other and be ready to replicate knowledge.

“You must be prepared to make  the necessary sacrifices by learning to embrace pains and to give .  Nothing good comes easy  . You can’t sit down in the comforts of your homes and expect the desired change to come . If you refuse to make sacrifices nobody will  sacrifice for you .

“Don’t  be afraid  to make mistakes. Practice they say makes perfect and experience they say is the best teacher .Keep striving ,  keep moving , keep improving and upgrading yourselves for the task you have at hand .

“Armed with knowledge , you must emancipate  yourselves . You must stop  seeing those who have looted and are looting our common wealth as  relevant , as your mentors , leaders and role models. You must stop being their apparatus and willing tools .  Arise Nigerian Youths. Take the chains off your hands and  necks.  It  is up to you,” he stated.

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close