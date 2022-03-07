Activist, Omirhobo Bags Northern Nigeria Students Award, Advises Nigeria Youths To Seek Knowledge

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-National Association Of Northern Nigeria Students (NANNS) on Friday honoured Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activists, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo with the excellence of Ahmadu Bello Sardauna Platinum award, “Icon Of Hope/Humanitarian Services”.

The award was presented to him at Abuja on Friday was in recognition of his pursuit of human right in the polity.

Addressing the audience during the award presentation ceremony, Omirhobo urged Nigeria youths across the country to seek knowledge.

“ I am duty bound to advise not only you but all Nigerian youths whether from the North, South , East or West and all African youths. I advise that you seek knowledge. Knowledge they say is power . It is everything . Without it you can not make it in life . It is of vital importance and it is absolutely necessary . It is the bed rock of any foundation. Knowledge is the master key to opening doors and unlocking your potentials . Unfortunately and regrettably many of you today over look the need to seek knowledge.

“Without knowledge, you cannot know who you are, where you are and where you are going. Lack of knowledge have made many of you lost your Africaness and identity . It is lack of knowledge that makes you ignorantly castigate your race and see Africa as primitive , backward, unprogressive and evil . It is your lack of knowledge that makes you hate your self . “You do not like your colour , your hair , the size and shape of your nose. Many of you take to bleaching ourselves, wear fake hairs , nails and even under go surgical operation to have pointed nose . You, demonize your ancestors , dislike your name , food , culture religion and everything African, leaving you empty, foolish and in a confused state .

“You must stop trying to be a white man , an Asian or an Arab because no matter how much you try , you can never be like them and they will never accept you as theirs when it matters most . Be African, .no matter what . At all times be proud of your heritage.

“Don’t forget your history . Always remember the four hundred years to slavery . Always remember how your ancestors where leaving peacefully in their land minding their business , with their own kind of government, economy , medicine , law , trade , science, arts , religion , culture etc before they were hounded down like animals and taken away as slaves via the trans Sahara and trans Atlantic slave trade routes to foreign lands where they were made to work under poor , excruciating and inhuman conditions . Your ancestors were made to work to develop other peoples’ land and economy without pay for four hundred years. Your ancestors where considered as personal chattels, like horse , cow , table , cats, dog , furniture, paintings, photographs, jewellery and where inherited by the family of their slave masters

“Don’t forget that after the wasted four hundred years of slavery came another two hundred years of colonization in which African was bulkanised, creating artificial boundaries amongst brothers which is a major problem that we are facing today . During this period our natural resources were looted and carted away free of charge with nothing coming to us . The Europeans claimed that they were providing us with good government, civilization, protection and good religion but we now know better that it is all about their selfish interest and survival.

“Knowledge will help you. deal with the era of neocolonialism where we find ourselves today after decolonisation . The so called developed world now controls Africa from their countries using our leaders and governments as their puppets . They portray us as poor and underdeveloped . They lie that we need help while in actual fact it is them that needs our help . They need our diamonds, sugar, salt, gold, iron, cobalt, uranium, copper, bauxite, silver, petroleum, and cocoa beans, tropical timber and tropical fruit etc which they don’t have They exchange our mineral resources with their paper called dollar, euro , pound etc.

“They take all our resources without bringing anything to the table but papers . Don’t ever let anybody tell you that Africa is poor because it is false. It might interest you to know that Rivers State alone is by far richer than the United Kingdom that colonised a lot of countries in Africa. The entire Europe is poor relatively to Africa . They use the tools of aid, loans and missionary through their governments and Non Governmental Organizations to deceive Africans and continue to keep Africans under perpetual bondage . With knowledge you will come to realise that the reason why the so called developed countries cannot let Africa go is because of what they are benefitting from Africa.

“They need us for their survival and self preservation . They will do any and every thing to maintain the status quo by constant brainwashing , killing , destroying , distabilizing , causing wars, instilling fear and plaguing Africans with one disease or the other . Without Africa there will be darkness all over the world . Africa means light to the whole world. Without Africa there will be no raw materials for the industries in other parts of the world. Without Africa other parts of the world may experience hunger and starvation .

“To acquire knowledge is simple and almost free. In our internet age you now have the whole world at your feet. All you need to do is carry out meticulous research and arrive at a wise and acceptable position on practical every issue . Another important means of acquiring knowledge is through reading of books on line and off line. Stop blaming your governments for ensuring that you were not taught history in your schools . Take steps to catch up by studying hard on your own and develop yourself.

“It is only after you must have acquired knowledge that you can then be in the right position and frame of mind to take your rightful place nationally , regionally , continentally and internationally . I am looking forwards to seeing you as presidents , governors , lawyer makers , judges , captains of industries and leaders at various bodies like the ECOWAS , AU and UN to make the necessary changes for our common good .

“ You don’t need violence to take over and even if it comes that without knowledge you will end up being Barbarians and savages which will be most unfortunate and regrettably . You must participate in politics by taking your rightful place in the scheme of things. Be actively and positively involved in politics , taking advantage of your large numbers and energy. You must eat, drink , sleep, dream, play and work politics . If you fail to do so , you will be edged out by other youths with negative interest and pursuit because nature abhors vacuum.

“Put ethnicity and religion aside . Do not ever look down on someone because he comes from a particular ethnic group or see your religion as superior to that of others . Stop the blaming game . It is now your turn to lead, so go on to take and wear the mantle of leadership .You must stop blaming your parents for your predicaments .Work the work and not talk the work . Cooperate with each other , build bridges , organise and coordinate your selves . I observe that many youths have failed to build relationships that cuts across religious and ethnic lines and this is a big problem that must be addressed .

“Trust yourselves because if you don’t nobody will trust you . It is sad that you have failed to put up common fronts and have allowed yourselves to be divided along selfish , tribal and religious lines .

“You must have leaders because if you can’t lead yourselves then you cannot lead others .You must believe in yourselves because if you don’t no one will believe in you . You must build your confidence and self worth and you must stop falling for the cheap black mail that you are idle and lazy .

“You must be responsible and proactive by operating consciously understanding that your actions affect others . Never drop the ball . Be focused and push forward with firmness and sincerity of purpose . Be consistent . Keep your eyes on the prize . Support each other and be ready to replicate knowledge.

“You must be prepared to make the necessary sacrifices by learning to embrace pains and to give . Nothing good comes easy . You can’t sit down in the comforts of your homes and expect the desired change to come . If you refuse to make sacrifices nobody will sacrifice for you .

“Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Practice they say makes perfect and experience they say is the best teacher .Keep striving , keep moving , keep improving and upgrading yourselves for the task you have at hand .

“Armed with knowledge , you must emancipate yourselves . You must stop seeing those who have looted and are looting our common wealth as relevant , as your mentors , leaders and role models. You must stop being their apparatus and willing tools . Arise Nigerian Youths. Take the chains off your hands and necks. It is up to you,” he stated.