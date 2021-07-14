Activist Cries Out Over Resumption Of Harassment Of Deltans By Delta Police

Share This























LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A convener of the #ENDSARS protests in Delta State, Comrade Israel Joe today has raised the alarm over resumption of harassmeny of Delta residents by operatives of the Delta State police command.

The activist told Delta State Governor Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, that some policemen have resumed their alleged harassment, robbery, brutality and extortion that led to the nationwide protest in October last year.

This is contained in a statement signed by the human right activist and made available to DAILY POST.

Comrade Joe noted that two of his petitions are with the Commissioner of Police to that effect.

“The first being a vigilante under the Burutu Area Command who shot and killed an Okada rider Teku Theophilus at DSC Police post Orhuvworun by Free Indeed Church on the 17th of June,” he said.

“The second being a student of Delta State Polytechnic Oghara who was abducted and robbed by Police at gunpoint on the 25th of June 2021 respectively. The ransom was collected through an account which is contained in the petition.”

According to Comrade Joe,”These are very few cases of the evils of some police in the state who are determined to undermine the Commissioner of Police, to bring down his good image which we will not allow, compared to the everyday complaint by Deltans.”

Comrade Joe, who regretted the situation, also prayed it does not degenerate into another massive protest just as he appealed to the police hierarchy to investigate these issues and ensure justice is done.

He also urged Governor Okowa to create an “interface committee” against police brutality in the state.

Comrade Joe expressed delight that the Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra judicial Killings has submitted its report to the governor.

He urged the governor to implement the report timely and not just leave it black and white.

