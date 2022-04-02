1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Apr 2nd, 2022

Activist, Chief Omirhobo Warns Parents Against Applying Bleaching Cream On Children

LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist,  Chief (Barr)- Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo has reiterated that it is criminal to parents to apply bleaching cream on children.

Omirhobo who made the statement in a press release  made available to Urhobotoday.com  that parents who indulged in such act should stop it immediately because it is criminal and they could be prosecuted for it.

“Bleaching cream is dangerous to human beings and therefore should  not be used by any responsible right thinking  person   not to talk of applying it on children who lacks the capacity to say yes or  no.

“If bleaching can  cause skin thinning ,  skin exposure to  U V  ray ,  mercury poisoning , cancer, high blood  sugar kidney failure , fatigue , neurologic symptoms such as tremor , memory loss and irritability   to an adult how much more to a child ?

“ I am standing in here today for millions of  voiceless and vulnerable  African children who do not have a say , to say yes  or no to their parents bleaching them,” he stated.

He, however,  adviced  parents to  apply none bleaching lotion or cream  on children and  allow them determine what colour  they want to be when they come of age .

“Parents must leave this decision for  their children to make or stand the chance in the future    of having  their children press  charges against them to be prosecuted for causing bodily harm to them  or suing their parents  for damages for destroying their skin and causing them health conditions,” Omirhobo disclosed

 

