Activist, Chief Omirhobo Warns Parents Against Applying Bleaching Cream On Children

LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr)- Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo has reiterated that it is criminal to parents to apply bleaching cream on children.

Omirhobo who made the statement in a press release made available to Urhobotoday.com that parents who indulged in such act should stop it immediately because it is criminal and they could be prosecuted for it.

“Bleaching cream is dangerous to human beings and therefore should not be used by any responsible right thinking person not to talk of applying it on children who lacks the capacity to say yes or no.

“If bleaching can cause skin thinning , skin exposure to U V ray , mercury poisoning , cancer, high blood sugar kidney failure , fatigue , neurologic symptoms such as tremor , memory loss and irritability to an adult how much more to a child ?

“ I am standing in here today for millions of voiceless and vulnerable African children who do not have a say , to say yes or no to their parents bleaching them,” he stated.

He, however, adviced parents to apply none bleaching lotion or cream on children and allow them determine what colour they want to be when they come of age .

“Parents must leave this decision for their children to make or stand the chance in the future of having their children press charges against them to be prosecuted for causing bodily harm to them or suing their parents for damages for destroying their skin and causing them health conditions,” Omirhobo disclosed