Abia Gov., Ikpeazu Shuns Inauguration Of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council In Abia

LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu was conspicuously absent at the inauguration of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council in Umuahia.

However, despite Ikpeazu’s absence, stakeholders of the PDP in the state such as ex Senate President and the Acting Chairman PDP Board of Trustee, BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara; Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji and the former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu were present.

Others include former Secretary to Abia State Government, Dr Eme Okoro; presidential aspirant and former Speaker of the state Assembly, Chikwendu Kanu; PDP Chairman, Asiforo Okere; former PDP governorship aspirant Senator Emma Nwaka; among others.

While inaugurating the campaign council, the South East Coordinator for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Orji, urged the members to be dedicated and committed to deliver the PDP presidential candidate in the state.

Orji called for unity among members of the PDP in the state to ensure the party’s success at the polls.

He said; If you are not favoured today, be patient you will be favoured tomorrow. Now that we have a presidential candidate and our brother is the running mate, we should support them so that we go to the election united and to win not to lose.”

He reiterated that the PDP’s victory will favour all members of the party and warned against betrayal of the party.

Stressing that the success of the party depends on hardwork and assured that it will be difficult for anybody to rig the elections.

On his part, ex Senator president, Wabara also urged members of the party to be united and ensure victory for Atiku and prove that Abia is a PDP stronghold.

Wabara further charged Ndigbo to support with the PDP presidential candidate in the election,adding that Atiku had pledged to ensure the emergence of a Nigerian President from Igbo extraction after his tenure.

” Let’s go where the President will emerge from. Atiku has promised to hand over power to a successor from Igbo and I believe he will do it. Let’s be patient and support him.

” Nigeria is not a one-party state. Certain things are discussed just like in 1999 Ogbonnaya Onu was clinching the ANPP presidential ticket but the elders discussed and asked him to step down for Olu Falae.”

The former Senate President said Atiku had a very bright chance of winning the 2023 presidential election and urged Ndigbo to support him.

” No man is god. That’s why the biblical lost sheep parable should not apply here. Instead of risking the 99 sheep in our fold because of the one lost sheep, we should allow the lost sheep.”

He noted with concern that out of 95 delegates from the South East at the PDP presidential convention only about 14 voted for a presidential aspirant from the zone

Former NDDC chairman, Chief Ugochukwu, predicted that the presidential campaign would be tough in the South East.

He urged the members to work hard and prove that Abia is a stronghold of PDP.

He said; “Atiku is a strong believer in restructuring. This will provide solution to the equity and justice that Ndigbo have been clamouring for. Atiku has always shown his love for Ndigbo as he has consistently picked his running mate from the Igbo race.”

In a remark, former SSG, Dr Eme Okoro, declared support for Atiku and urged the people of Abia to give him massive support.

In his acceptance speech the Abia State Coordinator for Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, said Atiku will record a landslide victory in the South East.

Members of the PCC are ; Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, who is to serve as the Chairman of the council, while the Member representing Ukwa West/ Ukwa East federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkem Abonta is the Vice Chairman.

