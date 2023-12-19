Abducted Delta DPO Regains Freedom After A Week In Kidnappers’ Den

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Abavo police station in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, CSP Isaac Ogbodu, who was reportedly kidnapped last Tuesday by hoodlums has regained his freedom.

SaharaReporters learnt that the police officer was kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

SaharaReporters learnt that the police officer was kidnapped around 4 pm on Tuesday at the Julius Berger junction along Agbor–Abavo Road while travelling from Abavo to Agbor.

He was reportedly taken away by the assailants after running into an ambush.

Sources said they heard that a ransom was paid to secure the release of the DPO but they could not ascertain the amount.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a vigilante in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the kidnapping of the DPO.

He said, “The unabating crime of kidnapping in the state has taken a new dimension as suspected Fulani herdsmen that have been kidnapping and raping citizens for ransom, carried out a bold and audacious abduction of the Divisional Police Officer of Abavo police station in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, CSP Isaac Ogbodu.

“The DPO was travelling from Abavo to Agbor when he ran into an ambush of the Fulani kidnappers between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm at the Julius Berger junction along Agbor-Abavo Road.

“The notorious Berger junction is where one of our councillors from Abavo, Immaculate Okah was also kidnapped some time ago and was released from captivity after spending eight days and after his family paid millions of naira as ransom.

“These dare-devil kidnappers have held the villages of Abavo and Owa by the jugular recently. Reports and findings show that three persons including one Mandela were kidnapped in the last two weeks at Abavo and they only released them after their families paid ransom.”

Also commenting on the abduction, a police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being sanctioned, lamented that the police in the state, especially the anti-kidnapping squad and other notorious tactical teams were not helping the police commissioner in the fight against crimes.

He said, “The teams are always seen in Asaba and other towns pursuing, harassing boys in flashy cars suspected to be ‘Yahoo boys’ (fraudsters) and extorting huge sums of money from citizens. They arrest the boys, take them and their vehicles to police headquarters, browse through their phones against IGP’s several warnings, and compel them to withdraw money in millions and hand it over to them before they are released.”

However, the state police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, earlier told SaharaReporters that the DPO was not kidnapped.

“Please ignore,” he simply added.

But confirming the release of the DPO from captivity, an anti-cult security member in Abavo who was a member of the rescue team, said the abductors dropped the DPO off at Obiaruku town, headquarters of Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

The source said the police officer was released in the early hours of Saturday.

He said that the police authority warned that none of them should talk to anyone about the DPO’s abduction or disclose the information to the public.

The source said, “We thank God that the DPO has been released through our combined efforts. But if you want more details, please reach out to the PPRO in Asaba because we were warned against talking to anyone about the incident.”

Contacted again, the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe insisted that the DPO was not kidnapped.

“He was not kidnapped, please,” He said.

Saharareporters

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com