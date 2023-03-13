A Glance At Delta  PDP Leaders That Regrouped In APC To Grab Power

Share This





















Nosa Writes from Warri..

LAGOS MARCH 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)0-Before you fall for APC propaganda like we all fell in 2015, these are the LEADERS OF APC in Delta state who are claiming that ” PDP is corrupt” and that PDP has destroyed the state over the last 24years whereas little did the public know that these same men were an integral part of the PDP 24years.

Now let’s look at the KEY PLAYERS of APC in Delta state right from the APC gubernatorial candidate, his Deputy, party chairman and the various key players then you will understand that it’s same OLD TAKERS under PDP that fell out of the system that has reconvened under another Party(APC) just to cease power. I pity the uninformed Deltans that claim they want to change PDP by voting APC. The funny thing is MANY of them on this list were either accused and disgraced while in office for corruption related offenses or they left because they lost election.

1). OMO-AGEGE was a Commissioner and SSG under PDP but now a the APC gubernatorial candidate

2). FRIDAY OSANEBI who is Agege Running mate was the Deputy Speaker Under PDP.

3) OMENI SOBITIE : Was a Commissioner and Special Adviser, now APC chairman Delta state.

4). Chief AYIRI EMAMI- Was PDP Grassroots chairman, mow an APC chieftain.

5). SEN PETER NWAOBOSHI- Was a former commissioner under PDP.

6). PAULINUS AKPEKI….Commissioner under PDP. He’s now APC Chairman in Delta Central.

7). BARO HENRY….Uvwie Local govt Chairman under PDP…Now an APC chieftain and contested for House of Rep under APC about two weeks ago.

8 ). OVUZORIE MARCAULEY…was a Commissioner and SSG under PDP now an APC Chieftain.

9). HON. MERCY ALUMONA ISA- Was a two term House of Rep member under PDP…but now an APC Chieftain.

10). HON. MONDAY IGBUYA – Was a Local govt chairman and later became the Speaker of Delta state House of Assembly ….Now an APC chieftain.

11). HON. PETER ONWUSANYA..Was a Speaker of Delta state house of Assembly..Now an APC chieftain.

12). MRS LOVE OJAKOVO…Was a Commissioner of Finance under PDP….now a leader in APC.

13). TUOYO OMATSULI…Was an SA and later became an NDDC director of projects under PDP…Now an APC chieftain.

12). FAITH MAJEMITE- Was a Local govt Chairman under PDP ….Now a leader in APC

13). HON. OLISEH EMAGU- Was a Speaker PDP…Now an APC Chieftain.

BARR. CHIEDU IBIE- Was a Commissioner of Education and SSG under PDP…now an APC chieftain.

15). JUDITH ENAMOTOR- Was a Commissioner under PDP…now an APC chieftain

16). EVANS IWURHIE…..Was an House of Assembly member under PDP….Now an APC Leader.

17). PIUS OVWIJE- DESOPADEC Commissioner under PDP but now an APC leader.

PROF. MUOBOGHARE- Was a THREE TIMES Commissioner under PDP but now an APC chieftain

HON. OSAI OSAI – Was an House of Assembly member and later an House of Rep member under PDP…..now an APC leader.