Air Peace Announces Resumption Of Flights To Warri, Freetown

LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Air Peace has announced the resumption of Warri and Freetown flight operations from July 9 and 21, 2021, respectively.

The Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, stated that Warri service from Lagos and Abuja will operate daily while the Freetown flights will operate on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to Olisa, Air Peace is happy to announce to its teeming customers the resumption of its Warri and Freetown flight services to broaden connectivity.

He added, “We shall resume more routes and increase frequencies to specific destinations as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s and other aircraft on maintenance overseas”

Olisa, who said that customers can now book the resumed Warri and Freetown flights on the airline’s website or its mobile app, reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing best-in-class flight services while observing the highest standards of safety.

Air Peace currently services 16 domestic routes, 5 regional routes and 2 international destinations, including Johannesburg while it boasts of a varied fleet of 28 aircraft, the latest being three brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets.

Thewill