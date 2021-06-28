Oma Djebah Arrives In Thailand, Presents Letters of Credence As Ambassador

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Frontline Communications expert, journalist and former Delta State Commissioner for Information, His Excellency, Mr. Oma Djebah, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand , was on June 25th 2021 received by the Director–General of the Department of Protocol, Mr. Chittipat Tongprasroeth, at the Host’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present the Copie d’Usage of his Letters of Credence.

Oma Djebah was appointed as a non-career diplomat by President Muhammadu Buhari and was lawfully confirmed by the National Assembly.

