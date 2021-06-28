1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Jun 28th, 2021

Delta Governor Appoints More Special Advisers


LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the appointment of two more special advisers.
The two special advisers are Hon. Pascal Adigwe and Hon. Samuel Mariere.
Secretary to the Delta State Government, Patrick Ukah made this known in a statement on Sunday.
The statement reads: :It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans, that His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the appointment of the following persons as Special Advisers: (i) Hon. Pascal Adigwe and (ii) Hon. Samuel Mariere.
“Their swearing in comes up on Monday, 28th June, 2021, at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba at 10 am”.

