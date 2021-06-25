Nwaoboshi Dumps Delta PDP For APC, Visits Buhari In Aso Rock

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi as he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Nwaoboshi was presented to the President by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the First Lady’s Conference Room, presidential villa, Abuja.

Governor Buni alongside other members of the APC Caretaker Committee and relevant stakeholders were at the Presidential to brief the President on how they have managed the affairs of the party in the past one year.

Recall that Senator Nwaoboshi, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been having problems with the PDP in his state which culminated in his suspension.

The Senator represents the Senatorial District of the state governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is of the PDP.