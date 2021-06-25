Women In Sapele Fishing Community Protest Gunmen’s Invasion

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Women of Arunwhun Com¬munity, a predominantly fishing community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, took to the streets on Sunday to protest the continued invasion of their communi¬ty by unknown men regularly through the creeks.

The women called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency to come to their help as the men who claim to be members of one Fregene family whom they claim had been harassing and intimidat¬ing youths in the area for some time now.

The protesters who had gathered at the Ukawa Cheru¬bim and Seraphim Church in the community before protest¬ing round the area claim that the incessant harassment of their kinsmen by the men who always invade the communities in guns have left many of them traumatised and “we are find¬ing it difficult to cope.”

Arunwhun community and some parts of Otonyasere community had been a subject of dispute for some time now with the Okpes and Itsekiris laying claims to the territory.

Last year, the state govern¬ment was said to have sent a fact finding team to the area of dispute with the result eagerly been awaited.

However, journalists who visited the area, observed that fishing activities, which used to be the major source of income for residents in the area had died down.

“We no more go to fishing or to the bush to get firewood, they harass us daily demanding for levies of all sort from us,” Mad¬am Yellow said.

The women drawn from dif¬ferent homes in the community also alleged that the communi¬ty is gradually becoming a den for kidnappers because of its proximity to the river saying, “twice they have come to drop kidnapped victim’s here”.