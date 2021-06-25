Police Operatives In IGP Net For Shooting Delta Based Human Rights Activist

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Few days ago, Delta based Human Rights Activist Harrison Gwamnishu, took to his social media to narrate how he was shot by Police officers on patrol, without any form of provocation.

However, the police officer that shot him and three of his colleagues have been summoned by the Inspector General of Police. They are currently in the office of the Provost in Asaba.

According to Harrison Gwamnishu, the Delta State PPRO tried to resolve the case after they pleaded but his concerned friends told the IGP office to investigate deeply into what transpired on the 22nd June, there may be an ulterior motive,who knows? This is why the officers will journey to Abuja to face the consequences of their actions.

Some said people are of the opinion that he should drop the case, forgive them and move on forgetting he was also shot in February 2021.

The Nigerian Police need to train their Officers to avoid unnecessary harassment of innocent citizens.

Credit: Harrison Gwamnishu Verified Facebook