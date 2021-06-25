Soldiers Intercept 20 Bags Of Cannabis In Delta State Waterways

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Soldiers from the Nigerian Army’s 63 Brigade in Delta State have intercepted 20 bags of illicit drugs thought to contain cannabis sativa. Soldiers intercepted the drugs from smugglers attempting to bring them into Delta State by boat.

According to Captain George Okupe, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, the troops were on routine patrol in the Asaba-Onitsha waterways when they spotted a suspicious movement of the boat.

According to a statement from the brigade’s spokesman, the suspicion prompted troops to pursue the boat in order to determine its contents.

He said the occupants on sighting the troops “closing upon them, fled into the fringes of the waterways under the cover of darkness and abandoned the boat.

“A search was conducted on the boat which led to the discovery of 20 bags of illicit substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana).

“Items were recovered and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Delta State Command for further investigation,” he said of the drugs intercepted by the soldiers.

Okupe said troops were working in synergy with the NDLEA and other security agencies to “effectively wade off criminals who trade in illicit drugs using the waterways.”

“Consequently, members public are hereby enjoined to provide useful information on criminal activities to security agencies for a prompt response.

“Additionally, law-abiding citizens are further enjoined to go about their lawful businesses, while being assured of the protection of their lives and property.”

The action by the soldiers is bound to receive the commendation of security agencies in Delta State and be portrayed as another reason for synergy in boosting security within the state.

