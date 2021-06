Share This























LAGOS JUNE 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The heavy downpour has left owners of vehicles and tricycles downcast as mud water entered their engines at Nnebisi road, Asaba.



Saloon cars could be seen totally submerged in the surging mud water as owners tried tirelessly to maneuver their way through the flood.



This is the same capital city that has gulped billions of naira from the state coffers for the execution of flood control projects