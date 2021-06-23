Delta PDP Suspends Senator Peter Nwaboshi Over Romance With Opposition Party

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Working Committee (SWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has placed a one-month suspension on the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaboshi.

According to a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza, the party said the action has become necessary in the face of what it described as romance with the opposition party, verbal recklessness, and unprovoked utterances against the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The statement reads, “The State Working Committee (SWC) of the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rising from an emergency meeting, has suspended the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly SENATOR PETER ONYELUKA NWAOBOSHI, for a period of ONE MONTH.

This action has become necessary against the backdrop of the recent romance with an opposition Party, verbal recklessness, and unprovoked utterances of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, particularly against the person of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, which the PDP State Working Committee views strongly as totally unacceptable, disturbing and unbecoming of a politician and party member of his stature.

The PDP State Working Committee is in no doubt that the rash, unguarded, confused and heavily noxious, and vitriolic attacks by Senator Nwaoboshi, a serving Senator and a very recent Chairman of our great Party, are potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the Party and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal Party members.

The suspension, therefore, though obligatory, has sadly become imperative and inevitable, especially given the dramatic spontaneity and overzealousness of his verbal attacks, which are totally out of character and may have suspiciously been induced by circumstances that defy immediate rational analysis and comprehension.

The matter has been referred to the State Disciplinary Committee, in order to afford Senator Nwaoboshi a fair hearing and the opportunity to appear before it and defend himself over his recent utterances and actions against the Party and its leadership, in the State.

We urge all Party faithful to remain calm in the face of these provocations and maintain the peace, maturity, and Party harmony which have been and will continue to remain the hallmarks of our great Party.