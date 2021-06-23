Two Men Arrested With 44 Suspected Stolen Exotic Phones In Delta State

Share This





















Urhobotoday.com gathered that while men of Safer Highway Patrol of Delta State Police Command were on stop and search duty along Warri-Sapele road, they intercepted one Amusa Transport Company bus in which one of the suspect on reasonable suspicion was asked to come down with his luggage for search. On searching the said suspect, twenty exotic phones, three Laptops suspected to have been stolen, and one charm bullet proof were recovered from him.The suspect Bernard Aloba ‘m’ age 26yrs was arrested, investigation is ongoingSimilarly, the Commander Safer High Way Patrol, SP Joseph Onubi in compliance with Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali’s directive on the deployment on Safer highway patrol teams to engage in rigorous stop and search along the highways, detailed some patrol teams to Ughelli-Patani road.On the 20/6/2021 at about1500hrs, while they were on stop and search duty along the Ughelli-Patani road, they intercepted a commercial vehicle, and asked all passengers to get down for search. While the search was on, one of the passengers whose name and address is unknown suddenly jumped into the bush and escaped. On searching his luggage, twenty-four (24) android phones of different makes was recovered from his bag.However, one of his gang members Iliyasu Hamzat ‘m’ who kept calling the suspect phone to find out what is delaying the delivery of the suspected stolen phones was tactically lured and arrested by the police .When contacted, Delta State Police Public relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe confirmed both arrests to Urhobotoday.com, stressing that manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing.Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police Delta state, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has advised members of the public particularly travelers, to always exercise patience with the police while they are performing their duties especially during stop and search, adding that it is for the good of all passengers on board, and Deltans in General, as its one of the proactive measures taken to nip crime in the bud.He assured residents of the states that extortion of any kind by officers and men of Delta state will not be tolerated, just as he enjoined members of the public to give credible and timely information to the police when the need arises.