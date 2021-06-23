Police Rescue Teenage Girl Abducted In Niger State And Sold Into Slavery In Delta

Share This





















According to Jamila, who is now sixteen years old, she was kidnapped by men in a car in their village in Niger state and brought to one Mrs. Gloria Ugbebor a resident of number 15, Kingdom Hall, Umunede community in Delta State.Her name was and changed from Jamila Shagari to Dorcas Peter by her captive and taken to Lagos where she was handed over to one Mr. Azubuike whom she served as a house help for two years.After much suffering in Azubuike’s house, she then returned to Mrs. Gloria Ugbebor in Umunede who later handed her over to one Mrs. Vera Olunwa who reside opposite Koka junction, Asaba-Ibusa express way Asaba, Delta state.As fate may have it and with God on her side, frustrated Jamila was roaming along a Church premises in Asaba when some good Samaritans who suspected that all is not well with her accosted her and reported her case to the Commander of Eagle Net Special Police Squad who detailed operatives to the scene and she was brought to the station for further interrogation.Preliminary investigation by the police later revealed that she was kidnapped along with three other kids by unknown men with a car while they were playing in their village surroundings in Niger State two years ago.The Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to Urhoboday.com disclosed that two suspects, Mrs. Gloria Ugbebor and Mrs. Vera Olunwa connected to the incident have been arrested, while two other children Nuhu Yohanna ‘m’ age 12yrs and Abednego Joshua ‘m’ age 11yrs who were in custody of Mrs. Gloria Ugbebor were also rescued.He said effort is on to locate the biological parents of the said victim, while investigation is ongoing with a view to arrest their other accomplices.