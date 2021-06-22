Oghara Monarch’s Daughter Tasks Delta Govt, Private Sectors On Clean Environment

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The founder of Cleanpick and daughter of the traditional ruler of Oghara kingdom, Princess Omeyoma Eshemitan has appealed to the Delta State Government and private sectors to join in creating an enabling clean environment so as to promote a conducive waste management habitat in it’s citizens.

Princess Eshemitan made this known during a sensitization walk at the weekend in Warri.

Addressing journalists shortly after the road show Omeyoma said that the sensitization walk by CleanPick took place across major streets in Warri and Effurun with different placards displaying the reality of global warming and climate change and the need to pay more attention to environmental sustainability and promote recycling.

Eshemitan explained that the sensitization walk is to create awareness about the menace that is been done to the environment.

She noted that human existence is dependent on what we do to the environment. She stated that as a very young person, it is her generation and the generations to come that will suffer the most from the various environmental pollution and degradation hence the need to speak up now and take sustainable actions.

The founder of Cleanpick added that creating a conducive recycling environment would not only help to protect humanity but can be a source of solving most of our problems including job creation and electricity.

She thanked the Islamic Community, Rotaract Club of Effurun ,The Uvwie United Youths, E-Terra and others for their partnership and called for all relevant authorities to join hands in promoting recycling in the society.

The Islamic community, Rotary Club Of Effurun,Clean Warri commended princess Omeyoma Eshemitan for her initiative and expressed readiness to always partner with her quest towards creating environmental sustainability for humanity.

Also commending the founder of Cleanpick for her initiative towards protecting the environment the Uvwie United Youth Chairman, Igho Majemite said “ I want to appreciate Princess Eshemitan Omeyoma for her initiative geared towards environmental sustainability and youth development. We the youths of Uvwie community are strongly behind you, we are happy to work and support this initiative and we call on our governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and all other government officials, organizations and private bodies to key towards this initiative and join in the action for environmental sustainability and development within the state.”

The sensitization tour also witnessed free distribution of waste basket to tricycle riders and commercial bus riders.