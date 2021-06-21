Daddy Showkey Carpets Delta Govt Over The Deplorable State Of Warri Wolves FC Camp

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Ace Nigeria Isoko Born Singer, Daddy Showkey has blasted the Delta state government over the deplorable state of the camp where the team of the state’s football club, WarriWolves FC, resides.

Describing it as a -disgrace’ on the part of the government, DaddyShowkey, wrote;

”Big disgrace to Delta State Government Look at the camp Warri Wolves FC, where the Players Stay, how can they play or do well in our local league, what a big shame to Delta State, any of you or your children leave or stay in this kind of condition @warriwolvesfc no human being should leave this kind of condition. Shame to Delta Government”